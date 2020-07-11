Amazon tells workers to delete TikTok over 'security risks'

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Amazon.com has instructed employees to remove the popular short-video app TikTok from their mobile devices, citing security concerns.

"Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email," the American e-commerce giant said in an internal email seen by the Nikkei Asian Review. "If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email."

Amazon employees can still access TikTok through their laptop computer browsers at this time, the memo added. But the web version of TikTok has more limited functionality than the mobile app.

"User security is of the utmost importance to TikTok -- we are fully committed to respecting the privacy of our users," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. "While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community."

"We're proud that hundreds of millions of people turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection, including many of the Amazon employees and contractors who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic," it added.

Amazon's decision came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comment Monday that the U.S. is looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

This is not the first time the highly popular short-video app is being scrutinized over its links to China. ByteDance, the app's Chinese owner, has come under a national security review for its past acquisition of the American company Musical.ly, which later became TikTok. The U.S. Department of Defense and military branches have banned the app from government-issued mobile devices, according to media reports.

One major concern that U.S. regulators have raised is that because TikTok's parent is Chinese, it may transfer data from U.S. users to China or censor content that strikes a nerve with Beijing.

ByteDance and TikTok have said that all their U.S. user data is stored in-country and that the American operation does not fall under Chinese jurisdiction.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S.," TikTok told Nikkei. "We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

Now, Amazon becomes the first Big Tech player here to officially make the app off-limits to staffers.

The U.S. was TikTok's second-most-downloaded country in 2019. With the app recently banned in India -- its largest market -- the U.S. has become increasingly important for TikTok. But with such private-sector companies as Amazon starting to shun the app, TikTok faces an uphill battle to allay the suspicions of American regulators and users.

"The latest controversy over banning the app in the U.S. could be more of a political power play than concerns over advertising and personal privacy," said Jin Kim, founder and CEO of Creative Digital Agency, a company in California's Bay Area.