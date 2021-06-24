Ambani's Reliance Jio unveils Google-backed 'ultra-affordable' phone

NEW DELHI -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, announced today a "breakthrough" smartphone that has been developed by Jio, his Indian conglomerate's telecom arm, in partnership with Google and will be launched on Sept. 10.

The JioPhone Next is an Android phone running "an extremely optimized" operating system that Jio and Google have developed specially for the Indian market, Ambani said during the company's 44th annual general meeting. For the second year running, this was a virtual gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambani noted that Jio is the first operator outside China to have more than 400 million subscribers in a single country. It is also the world's second largest mobile data carrier, handling monthly traffic of over 6.3 billion giga bytes.

Even though Jio offers affordable 4G broadband services, India still has about 300 million mobile users who are unable to upgrade from inefficient 2G services when even a basic 4G smartphone is beyond their means. "Therefore, an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is essential to make India 2G-free," said Ambani.

JioPhone Next features include voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, and smart camera with augmented reality filters.

"It is my promise that JioPhone Next will be [among] the most affordable smartphones not just in India, but globally," said Ambani, who was widely reported to be the richest man in Asia in 2021.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai joined the AGM and said the Google-Jio partnership couldn't wait to unveil the device later in the year, and that it would carry on into the realms of 5G and Google Cloud. That will enable more than a billion Indians to connect to a faster and better internet, support businesses in their digital transformation, and assist Jio build new services in sectors like health and education -- "laying a foundation for the next phase of India's digitization."

Earlier this month, competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel reportedly started 5G trials in the cities of Mumbai and Gurgaon respectively, following a government green light in May.

On June 21, Airtel announced a strategic partnership with Tata Group to pursue 5G networks solutions for India in an apparent bid to rival Jio technology. The pilot is scheduled to start in January 2022.