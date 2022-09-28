Ant Group allows use of Southeast Asian payment apps in South Korea

SHANGHAI -- Ant Group, the financial affiliate of Chinese tech heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding, has started to process cross-border payments in South Korea through four Southeast Asian e-wallet apps, eyeing the return of international shopping trips to the country.

Alipay+ debuted in 2020 as a platform that lets local e-wallet apps make international payments. Users of GCash of the Philippines, Hong Kong's AlipayHK, Touch 'n Go in Malaysia and Thailand's TrueMoney, the payment provider affiliated with local retail conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, now can shop in South Korea and pay with the same apps they use at home.