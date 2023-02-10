ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Apple and Google warned on app stores by Japan antitrust watchdog

Report raises concerns over developer fees and lack of payment options

The Japan Fair Trade Commission faulted Google and Apple for forcing users of their app stores to use their own payment services.   © Reuters
SATSUKI KANEKO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Apple and Google may be violating Japanese antitrust law with their handling of mobile apps, the Japan Fair Trade Commission said Thursday, arguing for further regulation to prevent anti-competitive behavior by tech platforms.

A report released by the antitrust watchdog found that the two tech giants hold a duopoly in mobile operating systems here, with the market share of Apple's iOS at 46.6% and Google's Android at 53.4%. They also dominate the app store market, where the FTC said there is "not enough competitive pressure."

