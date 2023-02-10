Apple and Google warned on app stores by Japan antitrust watchdog

TOKYO -- Apple and Google may be violating Japanese antitrust law with their handling of mobile apps, the Japan Fair Trade Commission said Thursday, arguing for further regulation to prevent anti-competitive behavior by tech platforms.

A report released by the antitrust watchdog found that the two tech giants hold a duopoly in mobile operating systems here, with the market share of Apple's iOS at 46.6% and Google's Android at 53.4%. They also dominate the app store market, where the FTC said there is "not enough competitive pressure."