Technology

Apple 'bullish' on India amid China production chaos, sales drop

South Asian country saw double-digit revenue growth against overall decline

India is important to Apple not only as a sizable market but also as a growing manufacturing hub. (Nikkei montage/Reuters/Kosaku Mimura)
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | India

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Apple CEO Tim Cook says India will be a "major focus" for the company, which is looking to tap the country both as an alternative production base to China and as a source of growth.

Apple set a quarterly revenue record in India for October to December, with double-digit year-over-year growth. This bright spot came amid otherwise gloomy results announced on Thursday: Production headwinds in China and weakening global consumer demand dealt the company its first revenue drop in more than three years.

