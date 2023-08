PALO ALTO, U.S.-- Apple on Thursday reported that revenue fell for a third straight quarter as a gloomy macroeconomic outlook weakens global consumer demand, with Japan sustaining the largest drop but China returning to growth.

For the three months ended July 1, Apple's total revenue dipped 1.4% on the year to $81.8 billion. Its main revenue driver, the iPhone fell 2.5% to $39.7 billion.