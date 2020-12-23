ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Apple snubbed proposal to buy Tesla years back, Elon Musk says

iPhone maker is reportedly building its own electric vehicles

Apple is reportedly designing its own electric vehicle which features a "breakthrough" monocell design that Elon Musk called "electrochemically impossible."    © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | North America

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that Apple rejected a meeting to potentially acquire the electric vehicle company a few years back.

"During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting," Musk tweeted in reference to the Apple CEO.

Tesla was added to the S&P 500 index on Monday, signaling its arrival as a stock market heavyweight. The company's stock has skyrocketed over 600% this year and it currently has a market capitalization of over $600 billion as of Tuesday.

Musk's comment came a day after Reuters reported that Apple is planning to begin producing passenger electric vehicles as soon as 2024 and the cars will feature its own self-driving and battery technologies.

Apple embarked on designing its self-driving electric car in 2014 and the effort, known as Project Titan, is now led by Doug Field, who had worked at Tesla but left in 2018, according to the Reuters report.

It is also reported that the iPhone giant's electric vehicle will feature a "breakthrough" monocell design which Musk said in a tweet that is "electrochemically impossible" as the maximum voltage of this kind of battery is too low to power a car.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly experimenting a battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, which is less likely to overheat than other types of lithium-ion batteries typically used in electric vehicles.

"Tesla already uses iron-phosphate for medium-range cars made in our Shanghai factory," Musk said in a tweet Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Besides the inclusion to the S&P 500, Tesla is on track to reach another major milestone of delivering 500,000 vehicles this year, a goal the company has been aiming for since 2018. The EV maker was stuck in a production bottleneck for the past few years, before the company was able to ramp up Model 3 and Model Y production in its main factory in Fremont, California, and began Model 3 mass production in the Shanghai Gigafactory in 2019.

Tesla returned to profit in the second half of 2019 after losing $1 billion in 2018. The company has been able to maintain its quarterly profit streak since then, thanks to a strong Chinese market and a rapid ramp-up of Model 3 production at its China plant.

