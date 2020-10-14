Apple unveils iPhone 12, its first 5G, from $699

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Apple unveiled its long-awaited first 5G iPhones at its California headquarters Tuesday. The U.S. tech giant is keeping the starting price for the next-generation smartphones in line with the previous year's models at $699, in an effort to offset the weaker consumer demand for new handsets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone 12 -- which comes with a better dual-camera, five new colors, a new A14 Bionic chip which Apple says is the "fastest smartphone chip," a tougher screen that’s less likely to crack -- will start at $699, in line with the company's most popular model iPhone 11 which was released last year.

At the Tuesday event, Apple introduced four models of iPhone 12 -- all 5G-compatible and come with three screen sizes: 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The 5.4 inches model --named iPhone 12 Mini -- is the “smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world,” according to Apple.

Two of the 5G iPhones -- the 6.1- inch Phone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max -- will come with high-end triple cameras. The other two will support dual cameras like last year's popular iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 Mini is priced at $699 and above, while the 6.1 inch iPhone 12 starts at $799. The more expensive models -- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- start at $999 and $1099 respectively.

iPhone 12s will be powered by Apple's in-house designed A14 mobile processors, which are produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. using the Taiwanese company's latest 5-nanometer chip production technology -- currently the industry's most advanced.

iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro will be ready for preorder this Friday, Oct.16, and will start shipping on Oct. 23, in more than 36 countries. Meanwhile, the preorder for iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone Pro Max won’t be available till Nov. 6, and shipping for the two models will begin Nov. 13.

Apple will ship the new iPhones without earphones or charging heads, as part of the effort to keep the cost down and reduce wastes.

China, the world's largest smartphone market, remains a crucial battleground for Apple and is among the first batch of 36 countries that are eligible for new iPhone preorders. However, the U.S. handset giant is facing strong competition and geopolitical headwinds in the country as the Trump administration has been intending to force the company to remove popular Chinese apps like WeChat or TikTok from its app store at the height of recent U.S.-China tension.

Apple has been betting heavily on the 5G range to help it against rivals, including Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies, which introduced 5G-capable smartphones a year earlier and have already rolled out several new models in 2020.

The American tech giant's main rival in China, Huawei -- which briefly overtook Samsung as the world's leading smartphone maker by shipments in the June quarter -- announced that it will launch its flagship Mate 40 smartphone on Oct. 22.

This year's new iPhone announcement came about a month behind Apple's usual September launch schedule, owing to development and production delays from the pandemic.

However, Apple and key suppliers are ramping up production and working through holidays to make sure that the long-awaited 5G iPhone range hits shelves soon, Nikkei Asia previously reported. The production volume for the new 5G iPhone range could end up between 73 million and 74 million units for this year, falling short of Apple's original orders for up 80 million units' worth of components.

Like the company's new iPad and Apple Watch announcement event in September, the iPhone launch was online-only, livestreamed from corporate headquarters in California.

Apple also introduced a new smart speaker, the HomePod mini, at the Tuesday event.