PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Apple on Tuesday introduced the latest iPhone with a long-anticipated change to its charging port, along with new Apple Watch models, in the most anticipated event in the company's calendar.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, the same as the iPhone 14 when it launched last year, with the iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899. The higher-end iPhone15 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199.