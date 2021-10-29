Apple warns of more supply chain woe after $6 billion revenue hit

PALO ALTO, U.S.-- Apple reported record September-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by sales of 5G iPhones, especially in China, but the figure would have been $6 billion higher if not for the supply chain bottlenecks plaguing the global tech industry.

And the U.S. tech giant warned that its December quarter -- usually the best-performing period for the company due to the holiday season -- might face even more headwinds.

"We estimate these [supply chain] constraints had around a $6 billion revenue dollar impact-driven primarily by industrywide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on an earnings call.

"We believe that by the time we've finished the [December] quarter, the supply constraints [impact] will be larger than the $6 billion we experienced."

Cook said the supply constraints were mainly caused by the global-wide chip shortage and COVID-19 related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. The latter has "improved materially" in October, but the chip shortage lingers.

For the three months ended Sept. 25, Apple's total revenue grew 29% on the year to reach $83.4 billion but missed Wall Street's forecasts. Its shares fell in after-hours trading.

Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, reported the highest revenue growth of all regions, with an 83% year-on-year jump to $14.6 billion.

Apple is selling the new iPhone 13 in China at a lower price than it set for the iPhone 12 launch last year. When asked if this pricing strategy will be employed globally to drive up sales, Cook said it is a decision made "region by region."

Global iPhone sales increased 47% to $38.9 billion. But the company also saw growth in all its other product categories, with Macs and services recording all-time high revenue.

Net income in the quarter was $20.6 billion, up 62%.

The strong year-on-year growth around the world was partly due to COVID-19 lockdowns and the delay of a new iPhone launch last fall, which hit the company's revenue hard at the time.

Apple started shipping the iPhone 13 on Sept. 24, but buyers are facing longer-than-expected delivery times due to manufacturing delays caused by the COVID wave in Vietnam and the U.S. tech giant's deployment of a new camera feature, Nikkei Asia previously reported.

"It's too early to talk about iPhone 13 because it's only been on the market for less than 30 days," Cook said Thursday.

The company forecast iPad would be hit particularly hard by the supply issues in the current quarter.

"We expect revenue for each product category to grow on a year over year basis [in December quarter] except for iPad, which we expect to decline year over year due to supply constraints," Apple finance chief Luca Maestri said on the earnings call.

To address the chip shortage, Apple said it is supporting the CHIPS Act that includes a $52 billion subsidy for the semiconductor sector in the U.S. The proposed legislation has passed the U.S. Senate but is yet to pass the lower House of Representatives.