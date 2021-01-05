ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Applied Materials sweetens bid for KKR's Kokusai Electric to $3.5bn

US chipmaking equipment leader raises offer by 59% as deal awaits Chinese approval

Applied Materials’ corporate signage is seen in Santa Clara, California. The company said in 2019 that Kokusai Electric will operate as a business unit of Applied’s Semiconductor Products Group and continue to be based in Tokyo after the acquisition.   © Reuters
ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW YORK -- American chipmaking equipment supplier Applied Materials said Monday that it is ready to pay $3.5 billion -- up 59% from a previous offer -- to take over smaller Japanese peer Kokusai Electric from private equity firm KKR, citing a favorable outlook for and higher valuations in the sector.

The California-based manufacturer lifted its bid for the former Hitachi unit from the original $2.2 billion in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The deal's the closing deadline will be extended to March 19, 2021, from Dec. 30, 2020, as it has one more regulatory hurdle to clear -- in China.

"As of the date of this filing, all regulatory approvals other than approval ... by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China have been obtained, and Applied believes that progress is being made towards receipt of such approval," the company said in the filing.

The deal, which Nikkei first reported in 2019, was struck against a glut in the semiconductor market that year.

China's nod has remained the last hurdle to Applied's purchase for about a year, after it received the green light from Japan and South Korea in the first quarter of 2020, following such approvals from Ireland and Israel.

Dan Durn, chief financial officer of Applied, said in a February 2020 earnings call in that "we expect to close the Kokusai transaction in the middle of this year."

Sino-American technology tensions have since worsened, with Washington blacklisting and imposing other sanctions on some of China's biggest companies -- including chipmaking champion Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

The Kokusai acquisition would give Applied access to Kokusai's thin-film deposition technology as chipmaking sector races to gain an advantage in new applications including 5G networks and artificial intelligence.

