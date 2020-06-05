Australia fights to make Google and Facebook pay for news

SYDNEY -- Australia is hoping to succeed where Europe failed in forcing Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for displaying articles, taking the first steps toward potentially raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the reeling industry.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission began seeking public comment regarding Google and Facebook's relationship with news media last month, launching the legislative process. Its roughly 60-item questionnaire covers topics like restrictions on the display and presentation of news content, and responses will be used to draft a code of conduct for tech platforms by the end of July.

The Australian government had proposed charging social media for displaying news content in April. "We are dealing with some of the most valuable and powerful companies in the world," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at the time. "In France and in Spain and in other countries where they have tried to bring these tech titans to the table to pay for content they have not been successful. But we believe this is a battle worth fighting."

News Corp. Australia weighed in. "The Australian media industry is at a tipping point and a mandatory code that leads to the platforms paying a fair and very significant price must be put in place urgently," said Michael Miller, executive chairman Australasia.

According to Frydenberg, 47% of Australian ad revenue goes to Google, and another 24% to Facebook. Given that the U.S.-based Interactive Advertising Bureau estimated the market to be worth 7.4 billion Australian dollars ($5.14 billion) for the year through June 2019, excluding real estate and wanted ads, Google and Facebook could be earning about AU$3.5 billion and AU$1.8 billion from ads alone in Australia.

Media executives want digital platforms to pay about 10% of this revenue for their use of news content. The figure is likely based on a past report by the competition commission, which said 8% to 14% of Google search results are news articles.

The Australian government had been urging media outlets and digital platforms to negotiate a code of conduct on their own since the end of last year. But with negotiations stalling, and with the coronavirus crushing news media finances, the government has decided to take matters into its own hands.

Australian newspaper revenues have halved in a decade to AU$2.7 billion in 2019. The economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak has only added to their pain. News Corp. Australia, the local unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., will stop printing 110 or about 90% of its regional Australian papers at the end of June. A third of those will be shut down completely, including online.

Other countries have attempted to force Google and similar platforms to pay for news content, but none have succeeded.

In 2013, Germany passed a law that required platforms to pay a fee for displaying news content. But this ended up reducing traffic to news sites, pushing media companies to allow platforms to display articles for free again.

The European Union also passed an amendment to its copyright law in April 2019, requiring Google and other tech companies to pay a fee for using news articles. France in October enacted its own law in line with the EU's, but Google has yet to pay. French authorities are now urging the two sides to negotiate a solution.

"If Australia and the EU work together, there is a chance that big technology companies will consider the possibility of payments," said Toyo University professor Naoto Ikegai, an expert in tech regulations.

But the issue could turn into a diplomatic flashpoint between the U.S. and other countries, with Washington considering retaliatory tariffs against potential digital taxes on Google and similar players.