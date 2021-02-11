Autonomous ships powered by Mitsui E&S tech can dock at ports

TOKYO -- Japanese shipbuilder Mitsui E&S Holdings will soon start selling a navigation system that plans routes and allows vessels to dock automatically.

This is part of the company's push to use state-of-the-art technology to seize on demand for products that address a labor shortage in the shipping industry.

The automated system will go on the market as early as the next fiscal year, which begins in April. The product bundles various technologies, including radar and ship identification equipment.

Though the volume of marine shipments is growing, the industry is facing an aging workforce and a shortage of crew. Mitsui E&S's system will serve as a labor-saving solution for shipping companies.

Mitsui's platform automates multiple functions, such as route planning, obstacle avoidance, lookout and docking in difficult-to-approach ports. The product sets courses that avoid shallows and other obstructions. The course reflects human input as well since crew members will be on hand.

A prototype of the control terminal for Mitsui E&S Holdings' new self-sailing system.

Up to now, navigation systems only function to steer ships along a predetermined course even if there are rough waves or stormy weather.

Marine transport vessels carry a large amount of freight and fuel. An accident would lead to a massive loss and potential environmental devastation. It is estimated that about 80% of maritime accidents are linked to human error.

Automation is expected to lead to safer journeys. Precision will eventually be raised to the point that automated vessels can safely cruise through high-traffic areas and stormy weather.

Mitsui E&S saw sales in its marine transport segment sink 18% on the year to 43.1 billion yen ($411 million) during the first half ended September. The segment suffered an operating loss of 1.1 billion yen, although it improved from a 1.8 billion yen loss from a year earlier. A slump in orders and an unrelenting price war left a mark.

The company released a medium-term plan through fiscal 2022 which highlighted a shift away from construction and toward design. Mitsui E&S will lean on cutting-edge technology to capture demand.