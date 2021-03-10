Biden taps famous foes of Big Tech for key antitrust posts

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden is adding two prominent Big Tech critics to his administration, signaling an uphill battle ahead for Google, Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants facing mounting antitrust headwinds at home.

For the Federal Trade Commission, the administration will reportedly soon nominate Lina Khan, an academic who rose to prominence a few years ago for her critique of how current antitrust thinking fails to recognize the likes of Amazon.com as monopolies.

The Biden administration just last week tapped another heavyweight in the movement to break up Big Tech for the National Economic Council. Tim Wu, who coined the term "net neutrality," was appointed to the newly created role of special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy.

Khan told Nikkei last year that American antitrust policy's decades of focus on so-called consumer welfare, as measured largely by price, "was making us blind to Amazon's power" -- a thesis she detailed in her 2017 paper "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox."

Biden's decision to nominate her was first reported Tuesday by Politico. The American Economic Liberties Project, which Politico and NPR call Khan a "close ally" of, issued a statement praising the move.

Sarah Miller, executive director of the project, called Khan "the intellectual architect of the bipartisan suits against Facebook and Google."

"She has exposed the dangerous concentration of power in the meat industry. She's identified key national security concerns posed by our concentrated supply chains," Miller said in the statemetn. "And she has written thoughtfully about all of the tools the government should bring to bear to advance the interests of working people, smaller businesses, and local communities."

Wu also ran for lieutenant governor of New York state in 2014 alongside fellow law professor Zephyr Teachout. © Reuters

Wu, whose father was involved in the Taiwan's independence movement, and Khan, whose parents are Pakistani, both hail from the faculty of Columbia University's law school.

Their recruitment by Biden comes as American calls for restraints on Big Tech grow louder on both sides of the aisle -- sometimes making for strange political bedfellows -- as top players' antitrust woes spread from Europe back to the U.S.

Google faces multiple antitrust complaints in the U.S. covering its search and advertising business, including one last October led by the Department of Justice. Facebook is similarly grappling with an antitrust suit from the FTC and 40-plus states, filed last December.

In two separate New York Times opinion pieces, Wu argued that the two technology giants cannot buy their way out of competition -- in the case of Google, through deals like the one where it pays up to $12 billion a year to remain the default search engine on Apple devices, and in the case of Facebook, through acquisitions of smaller companies that might threaten its dominance.

In his 2018 book "The Curse of Bigness," Wu lamented that U.S. antitrust law "gave the major tech players a pass" for more than a decade.

Apart from advocating stricter and more public merger reviews, as well as a U.K.-style market investigations law, the Columbia professor argued that breakups are part of "the historic core of the antitrust program, and should not be shied away from unduly."

Wu's new role in the Biden administration will not be his first stint in the White House. From 2016 to 2017, he served as a special adviser on the National Economic Council. Wu also served as a senior adviser at the FTC from 2011 to 2012.

Khan worked in the office of FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra in 2018 and later served as counsel to the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

The subcommittee's investigation into digital markets culminated in a 450-page report scrutinizing practices of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.