Technology

Bollywood beckons Sony to open AI research labs in India

Company will hire local engineers to study applications in music and movies

YOICHIRO HIROI, Nikkei staff writer
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, U.S., in April 2014.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Sony will open artificial intelligence labs in India starting next year, turning to the country that brought the world Bollywood to research applications for the technology in movies and music.

The bases will be in areas with many universities and research institutes, with the first opening in Bangalore next year, the company said Thursday.

Sony plans to hire Indian talent with strong information technology skills by building networks with local researchers. It hopes to attract engineers who return to the country after working abroad.

The Bangalore facility will be Sony's seventh global R&D center, complementing ones in such countries as Japan, the U.S. and China.

Entertainment is a key earner for the Japanese blue chip. Music, movies and video games generated roughly half its sales last fiscal year and about two-thirds of operating profit.

