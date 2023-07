TOKYO/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Microsoft will supply Japan's government with the technology underpinning its ChatGPT generative AI for use in clerical work and analysis, Nikkei has learned, including crafting draft responses to parliamentary queries.

For the system to handle confidential information, Microsoft has recently installed equipment with high processing power that will be used for generative AI at its data centers in Tokyo and Osaka, the first time the technology will be deployed in Asia.