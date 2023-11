BLETCHLEY PARK, U.K. -- China joined a group of more than 25 countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Japan, in agreeing to work together to combat the risks posed by artificial intelligence at the beginning of the two-day, U.K.-hosted AI Safety Summit on Wednesday.

Countries and the European Union participating in the summit released a joint statement, officially the Bletchley Declaration, that cited the potential dangers of AI like cyberattacks.