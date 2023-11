PARIS -- Global patent filings rose 1.7% in 2022 to 3.45 million for a second consecutive annual record, new results show, driven by innovation in China, the U.S. and India.

China continued to lead the way with 1.58 million filings, up 3.1% from 2021, according to a yearly report released by the World Intellectual Property Organization on Monday. The U.S. ranked second with 505,000, up 1.1%.