ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

China and Japan duel over next-gen 'liquid' batteries for green energy

Rongke eyes lead in redox flow tech as Sumitomo Electric bets on mini units

Battery storage units from Dalian Rongke Power sit at an energy project in the Chinese city of Dalian. (Photo courtesy of Dalian Rongke Power)
SHIN WATANABE and SHIMPEI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writers | China

DALIAN, China/OSAKA -- China's Dalian Rongke Power is competing with Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries in capturing demand for a unique type of storage battery that will be crucial to expanding the use of renewable energy.

A power project in the city of Dalian began operations recently using a redox flow battery storage system developed by Rongke. The system offers a capacity of 400 megawatt-hours to contain power produced by wind turbines and other sources. Investment in the project totaled 1.9 billion yuan ($281 million).

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close