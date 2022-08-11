China and Japan duel over next-gen 'liquid' batteries for green energy

DALIAN, China/OSAKA -- China's Dalian Rongke Power is competing with Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries in capturing demand for a unique type of storage battery that will be crucial to expanding the use of renewable energy.

A power project in the city of Dalian began operations recently using a redox flow battery storage system developed by Rongke. The system offers a capacity of 400 megawatt-hours to contain power produced by wind turbines and other sources. Investment in the project totaled 1.9 billion yuan ($281 million).