HONG KONG -- The race to deliver China's answer to ChatGPT is entering its next stage: the application war. But regulatory constraints and other structural hurdles threaten to hold back progress even as technology players in the West surge ahead.

In the past week, several big tech companies, including ByteDance, Baidu and the U.S.-sanctioned facial recognition firm SenseTime, launched their own chatbots to the public after winning approval from the authorities.