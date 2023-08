HONG KONG -- Operators linked to Chinese law enforcement are behind the world's largest online influence operation, aimed at advancing Beijing's interests and attacking its rivals, according to a new report by Meta.

The covert "Spamouflage" network, traced back to 2019, has pushed positive narratives about China along with criticisms of the U.S. and Western foreign policies. Its target audiences span the globe, from the U.S. to Australia, Japan and Taiwan.