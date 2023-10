TOKYO -- Japan-based electric vehicle battery maker AESC Group is confident its plans for two new U.S. plants remain on track despite Washington's growing scrutiny of the sector over its links to China, the company's chief technology officer told Nikkei Asia.

Acquired in 2019 by Chinese renewable energy company Envision Group, AESC will also push to be eligible for U.S. government tax credits aimed at keeping China out of the EV supply chain, Hiroyuki Akashi said.