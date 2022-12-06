China's Envision sees next 'net-zero industrial parks' in ASEAN

JAKARTA -- Chinese greentech company Envision Group is eyeing Southeast Asia as its next target market, potentially led by Indonesia, as the region's growing manufacturing capacity in electric vehicles and related industries fuels demand for climate-friendly technologies.

Envision has declared an ambitious target to build 100 "net-zero industrial parks" around the world over the next decade. It has announced 10 projects so far, including in China, Mongolia and Spain. It hopes to achieve its target through tie-ups with local partners in many countries.