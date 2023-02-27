China's Honor, Oppo bet on foldable smartphones in global blitz

BARCELONA, Spain -- Top Chinese smartphone makers Honor Device and Oppo are releasing foldable smartphones overseas for the first time in a bid to catch up with rival Samsung Electronics and energize sales in a lackluster mobile handset market.

Honor on Monday unveiled its flagship foldable phone, the Magic Vs, for the global market. The device uses the latest and most advanced mobile chipset from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm -- the same one as in Samsung's latest premium phone line -- as well as Sony's high-end image sensors. Its flexible screens are provided by Chinese display leader BOE.