SINGAPORE -- Some of China's leading smartphone makers are betting that a push into Southeast Asia will pave the way for a recovery in sales next year as the return of Huawei heats up competition in their home market.

Oppo held the global launch of two premium foldable smartphones, the Find N3 and N3 flip, in Singapore last month, the first time in 10 years it had chosen the city-state as its venue for such an event.