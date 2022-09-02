ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China woos U.S. tech giants Qualcomm, Meta at Shanghai AI expo

American companies caught between massive market and decoupling push

Qualcomm touts its advanced chips at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. (Photo by Tomoko Wakasugi)
SHUNSUKE TABETA and TOMOKO WAKASUGI, Nikkei staff writers | China

SHANGHAI -- Big U.S. tech companies have flocked to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference that opened Thursday in Shanghai, drawing a stark contrast with Washington's ongoing efforts to distance itself economically from China.

The opening ceremony included a virtual address by Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who said the company will supply the most complete and comprehensive technology and solutions in China and the world. Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Facebook parent Meta and GE HealthCare also have executives or booths at the event, according to Chinese media.

