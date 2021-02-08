Clubhouse users now unable to use app in mainland China

HONG KONG -- Audio chat app Clubhouse appeared to have been blocked in mainland China on Monday evening following politically sensitive discussions on the platform that caught the attention of Chinese authorities, users said.

At 7 p.m., users across China began to report system errors when accessing the U.S.-developed social media app, according to users in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Guangzhou. A notification appeared when they tried to open the app, saying "a secure connection to the server cannot be made" -- a typical error that occurs when Chinese regulators block a website.

Discussions about the Clubhouse outage in China were trending among Chinese-speaking users on the app Monday night. A number of related chatrooms have reached the platform's maximum capacity of 5,000 participants.

"The internet police are acting fast this time," one user in Shanghai said.

"I saw this coming, so I downloaded a VPN in advance," another said, referring to virtual private networks, which are designed to mask internet usage. VPNs are popular among people in mainland China to dodge internet censorship, but they are illegal there.

Clubhouse's developer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The popularity of the Silicon Valley-founded Clubhouse took off across Asia last week after Tesla founder Elon Musk made his debut on the platform.

During the past week, Chinese netizens have discussed many topics that are strictly censored under Beijing's internet firewall, including detention camps in Xinjiang and human rights lawyers in China, as well as the brutal 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters. Some of the discussions drew thousands of participants and lasted for over 12 hours, according to firsthand accounts.

Chinese authorities have been aware of politically sensitive discussions on the app. Earlier on Monday, the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times published an article titled "Clubhouse is no free speech heaven" and quoted users who called political talks on the platform "boring" and "one-sided."

"The platform could be used as a weapon by Hong Kong and Tibetan secessionists to spread their political views and become another anti-China opinion platform in the future," the article quoted an interviewee saying.

To curb discussions that might undermine the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, most foreign social media apps -- including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tinder -- are blocked in the mainland.

Though the app is unavailable in mainland China, users can change the location setting of their Apple App Store to foreign countries in order to use the service.

To join the app, where users engage in real-time conversations with people ranging from influencers to random strangers, one must receive an invitation from a member. Invite codes for the app were sold at up to 500 yuan ($77) on Taobao, an online marketplace owned by Alibaba Group Holding.

"We witnessed history," one Chinese user wrote on his Weibo account after Clubhouse was blocked. "My dear friends in Taiwan and Hong Kong, it has been a fruitful discussion. I hope we can reunite someday."