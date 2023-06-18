Cluster-type wind turbines emerge as new energy source

TOKYO -- As offshore wind power is increasingly touted as a future clean energy source amid growing concerns about climate change and energy security, researchers are racing to develop technologies for cluster-type offshore wind power units consisting of many turbines.

Kyushu University's Research and Education Center for Offshore Wind, for example, has developed a new turbine design featuring a shroud -- a kind of wind-collecting "lens" -- and plans to build a demonstration unit comprised of 100 small wind turbines.