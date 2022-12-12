Data curbs from Vietnam to Indonesia to hit trade by up to 9%: study

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Internet crackdowns from Vietnam to Bangladesh cause self-inflicted economic harm by raising the cost of doing business and risk cutting trade by up to 9% in some of Asia's investment destinations, a think tank says.

Countries that force companies to store data on local servers -- an increasingly common policy among Asian governments -- are chasing a "false allure of data nationalism" that only increases import and other business expenses, says a report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation released on Monday.