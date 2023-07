TOKYO -- A U.S. startup that detects fake media online recently secured a multimillion-dollar deal with the U.S. government and is now turning its attention to Asia, where it says governments are increasingly concerned about the spread of misinformation.

Deepmedia recently signed a $25 million, three-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide its software to monitor so-called deepfakes, specifically those made in "English, Russian, Ukrainian and Mandarin."