ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Digital wallets, other apps drive Pakistan's fintech ambitions

Analysts say technology is filling a vacuum left by traditional banks

Experts say that fintech companies have been far more successful than brick-and-mortar banks at drawing people into Pakistan's formal financial systems.
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Karachi-based law student Hiba Faisal used to borrow her father's debit card every time she wanted to buy something online. But that changed a couple of months ago when the 21-year-old turned to one of a growing wave of apps that are looking to transform parts of Pakistan's financial system.

"Now I make all ... purchases through my [NayaPay] digital wallet, which I signed up for in a few minutes," Faisal told Nikkei Asia, adding that she had never opened a bank account due to the "hassle" and heavy paperwork. "Thanks to digital wallets, we just need a smartphone to start spending money online."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close