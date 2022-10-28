Digital wallets, other apps drive Pakistan's fintech ambitions

ISLAMABAD -- Karachi-based law student Hiba Faisal used to borrow her father's debit card every time she wanted to buy something online. But that changed a couple of months ago when the 21-year-old turned to one of a growing wave of apps that are looking to transform parts of Pakistan's financial system.

"Now I make all ... purchases through my [NayaPay] digital wallet, which I signed up for in a few minutes," Faisal told Nikkei Asia, adding that she had never opened a bank account due to the "hassle" and heavy paperwork. "Thanks to digital wallets, we just need a smartphone to start spending money online."