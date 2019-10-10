ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Technology

Disney taps Hitachi for smarter theme park magic

Internet of things to improve ride maintenance and visitor experience

YUKINORI HANADA, Nikkei staff writers
Hitachi's Internet  of Things technology will be employed to improve visitors' experience at Disney World.   © Reuters

LAS VEGAS, U.S. -- Hitachi will enter a partnership with The Walt Disney Co. to provide artificial intelligence and analytics at the entertainment giant's theme parks, the Japanese technology group said Wednesday.

Hitachi Vantara, Hitachi's U.S. unit, has agreed to provide data analysis for both Disneyland and Disney World through the Lumada suite of internet of things tools. The partnership was announced at NEXT 2019, the data technology conference being held in Las Vegas.

The technology is already in use in multiple attractions, according to Hitachi. Sensors installed on rides will predict breakdowns using artificial-intelligence programs and streamline maintenance.

Hitachi and Disney will employ virtual software and data sharing to optimize theme park operations. Simulations, for example, will replicate crowds of visitors help decide where to place an attraction.

Disney will be able to boost customer satisfaction by reducing maintenance times. Hitachi meanwhile will use the partnership as a jumpoff point to develop offshore markets in the IoT business. Right now, Lumada is 90% focused on domestic clients.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media