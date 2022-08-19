Droids and drones: China expo unveils latest in robot technology

BEIJING -- Chinese robot makers at a top industry show in Beijing say they are fast expanding beyond industrial droids with offerings that can deliver hotel room service or care for the elderly in a rapidly aging society.

Tapping emerging markets was also on the minds of some 130 Chinese and foreign exhibitors at the World Robot Conference 2022, where they were showing off everything from drones and humanoid bots used in search-and-rescue missions to robot servers and exoskeletons for the health care sector.