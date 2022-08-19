ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Droids and drones: China expo unveils latest in robot technology

Operators pushing beyond industrial robots in world's biggest market

A visitor interacts with a droid at the World Robot Conference 2022 in Beijing. (Photo by CK Tan)
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese robot makers at a top industry show in Beijing say they are fast expanding beyond industrial droids with offerings that can deliver hotel room service or care for the elderly in a rapidly aging society.

Tapping emerging markets was also on the minds of some 130 Chinese and foreign exhibitors at the World Robot Conference 2022, where they were showing off everything from drones and humanoid bots used in search-and-rescue missions to robot servers and exoskeletons for the health care sector.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close