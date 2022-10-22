ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Dutch payment giant Adyen to push further into Asia

Fintech company to boost hiring, add licenses in fastest-growing market

Adyen's focus on Asia comes as payment demand in the region expands on the back of digitization. (Source photos by Tsubasa Suruga) 
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Amsterdam-based payment company Adyen aims to expand its footprint in Asia, with plans to increase its head count -- from software engineers to salespeople -- as well to acquire the necessary financial licenses, according to Chief Operating Officer Kamran Zaki, as the company seeks to diversify its revenue in the world's fastest-growing region.

"Over the years, we've added so many markets with local teams. Asia is and will continue to be a substantial investment for us," Zaki told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview. Globally, he noted that transactions "are normalizing a bit, but we're still growing extremely fast."

