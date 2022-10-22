Dutch payment giant Adyen to push further into Asia

SINGAPORE -- Amsterdam-based payment company Adyen aims to expand its footprint in Asia, with plans to increase its head count -- from software engineers to salespeople -- as well to acquire the necessary financial licenses, according to Chief Operating Officer Kamran Zaki, as the company seeks to diversify its revenue in the world's fastest-growing region.

"Over the years, we've added so many markets with local teams. Asia is and will continue to be a substantial investment for us," Zaki told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview. Globally, he noted that transactions "are normalizing a bit, but we're still growing extremely fast."