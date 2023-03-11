ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Edible drones open up new ways to save lives

Food-based robots eyed as help in rescues and beyond

The wings of the drone contain around 300 kilocalories, in addition to whatever food and water it carries. (Photo courtesy of Jun Shintake)
TOMOYUKI ENDO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Imagine some hikers are stranded deep in the mountains without food, and the closest help is hours or even days away. How do you keep them alive until their rescue?

Edible drones, according to one Japanese researcher.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close