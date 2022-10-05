Elon Musk proposes to buy Twitter at original offer price

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter at the original offer price of $54.20 per share, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday, reversing his attempt to back out of the deal that got him ensnared in a protracted court battle with the U.S. social media company.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, first made the $54.20-per-share offer in April, which valued Twitter at $44 billion. But Musk then informed Twitter he would not proceed with the acquisition, claiming he was misled by the company over the number of spam accounts on the platform.