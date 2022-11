BALI, Indonesia -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said he is planning to have more videos on his newly acquired Twitter, advocated for affordable electric cars and proposed more tunnels to help developing countries tackle traffic jams.

"Twitter for sure, I think it's gonna be a lot more on video," said Musk, whose recent $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform and decision to reportedly lay off half of the company's workforce have generated headlines.