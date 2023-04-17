Europe, Japan can help ease roll out of EV battery rules: EU official

BRUSSELS -- Japan and the European Union can help electric vehicle makers and their suppliers navigate new regulations through technical cooperation, the EU's environment policy commissioner said.

"We could explore how to cooperate at the technical level to learn from each other and make it easier for different regulatory bodies to agree on common rules and standards," Virginijus Sinkevicius said in a written interview ahead of Saturday's meeting of environment and energy ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies in Sapporo, Japan.