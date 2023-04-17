ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Europe, Japan can help ease rollout of EV battery rules: EU official

Cooperation key to lowering regulatory burden on carmakers and suppliers

Global battery demand is likely to outstrip supply in the near term, says Virginijus Sinkevicius, European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries. (Photo by EV/Georges Boulougouris)
TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

BRUSSELS -- Japan and the European Union can help electric vehicle makers and their suppliers navigate new regulations through technical cooperation, the EU's environment policy commissioner said.

"We could explore how to cooperate at the technical level to learn from each other and make it easier for different regulatory bodies to agree on common rules and standards," Virginijus Sinkevicius said in a written interview ahead of Saturday's meeting of environment and energy ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies in Sapporo, Japan.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close