Filipinos bond over esports death matches

MANILA -- Esports is growing big in the Philippines, with in-game chats a particularly enjoyable part of the experience.

The trend comes as esports debuted as an official medal sport at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games recently held in the country, where thousands of athletes from 11 nations competed in 56 sports through Dec. 11.

A stadium in Manila offered a different spectacle from traditional sports Dec. 5 as gamers kept their eyes on their screens and their hands on their keyboards and mice while squaring off in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a multiplayer online battle arena game.

Esports was offered as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games. At this year's Southeast Asian Games, medals were awarded for six video game titles, including Dota 2 and Tekken 7.

The Philippines had laid the groundwork for hosting esports events for about a year with support from communications giants PLDT and Globe Telecom. The country saw 39 government-recognized events held in 2018, more than quintupling on the year, with 820 new players certified for tournament participation -- an eightfold jump.

The surge is credited partly to the gregarious nature of Filipinos, who are said to actively make new friends and connect with old ones online.

They spend the most time on social media in the world, racking up a daily average of 4 hours and 12 minutes, according to British consultancy We Are Social. People here are drawn to esports not only for the love of the game, but also for company.

It's fun to live-chat with other players while playing, a 19-year-old college student said.

A high school student launched a club three months ago with four friends from esports. The group has since expanded to 11 members, and they get together in person to train. The 18-year-old likens these friends to family, and they all went to watch the Southeast Asian Games together.

Groups large and small are popping up. Some skilled players livestream on such platforms as Facebook for fans, and viewers give one another in-game currencies and items as gifts. They are forming communities around the streamers, said Franco Lim, an executive at the operator of The Nationals, an esports league established this year.