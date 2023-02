BARCELONA/TAIPEI -- The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona is one of the biggest tech trade shows in the world and an agenda-setting event for the mobile communications industry.

After being canceled in 2020, postponed in 2021 and held on a much smaller scale in 2022, MWC 2023 is set to welcome more than 80,000 attendees and over 2,000 exhibitors as the world emerges from the COVID pandemic.