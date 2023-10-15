Five times stronger than steel: Japan's new 'wood'

TOKYO -- As a part of its efforts to decarbonize, Yamaha Motor Company has started using wood-derived cellulose nanofibers (CNF) in place of some plastic parts in its watercraft. The company began selling the products in North America on Aug. 25. CNF, which the company says is five times stronger than steel, is a next-generation material developed in Japan. Now that it is being used commercially in transport equipment parts for the first time, it is attracting global attention as countries and companies around the world try to cut their carbon footprints.

Nikkei took a behind-the-scenes look at how Yamaha succeeded in bringing the CNF products to market, taking advantage of Japan's unique position as the "Land of Wood."