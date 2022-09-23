ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Foxconn forms Indonesian JV for EV and battery manufacturing

Taiwanese group partners with coal miner Indika Energy in diversification push

Foxconn’s initial investment in this newly-formed electric vehicle joint venture will be $1.75 million and it will take 40% of the shares. (Photo courtesy of Indika Energy)
ERWIDA MAULIA and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA/TAIPEI - Taiwanese tech group Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, and Indonesian coal miner Indika Energy on Friday announced the establishment of a joint venture with plans to manufacture batteries and electric vehicles in Indonesia.

The two companies said in a joint press statement that Foxconn Indika Motor, the new joint venture, will "build, operate [and] localize" commercial EV manufacturing in Southeast Asia's largest economy, as well as develop its supporting industries -- including for batteries.

