Technology

Foxconn hires former Nissan exec Jun Seki as EV strategy head

Auto veteran also served as chief of motor maker Nidec until last year

Japan auto industry veteran Jun Seki has been hired as Foxconn's chief strategy officer of its electric vehicle business. (Photo by Atsushi Ooka) 
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Foxconn has named Japan auto industry veteran Jun Seki as chief strategy officer of its electric vehicle business, a move that comes as the key iPhone assembler attempts to turn its nascent EV operations into a major player in the industry.

Seki served as vice chief operating officer at Japanese automaker Nissan and was the CEO of leading automotive and tech component supplier Nidec until last summer. Seki also has knowledge of the Chinese auto market, as he served as president of Dongfeng Motor, Nissan's joint venture in the country, between 2014 and 2018.

