TAIPEI -- Key iPhone assembler Foxconn on Wednesday defended its investment in Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup, saying the public has "misunderstood" the nature of the Chinese tech conglomerate.

Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer, invested nearly $800 million to take a 10% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup, but did not seek prior approval for the deal as required by Taiwanese regulators.