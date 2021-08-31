Fujitsu builds quantum-inspired computer to clean up space junk

TOKYO -- Fujitsu has developed a system that will allow spacecraft that sweep up space junk to calculate the optimal route for removing debris from orbit, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese electronics specialist developed the system using its own quantum-inspired computer. Together with the U.K. Space Agency, Fujitsu demonstrated that the route calculated by the new optimization system was able to reduce fuel costs by about 20% compared with a route determined by engineers.

Space junk consists of pieces of satellites and rockets floating in space and is a hazard to satellites. Fujitsu aims to commercialize the system as soon as possible by partnering with startups.

According to the European Space Agency, there are around 34,000 pieces of debris floating in space that are 10 cm long or more, and 900,000 pieces measuring 1 cm to 10 cm long.

If such debris collides with a satellite or spacecraft, it can cause communication problems. Companies around the world are working on ways to efficiently remove space debris.

Fujitsu recently participated in a project with the U.K. Space Agency, Amazon Web Services and the University of Glasgow. Fujitsu's quantum-inspired computer, Digital Annealer, calculated the most efficient route for a spaceship to collect debris and plunge it into the earth's atmosphere, where it will burn up.

The route is usually calculated by engineers, who estimate the movement of debris circling the Earth in different orbits. In one simulation where a spaceship removes four pieces of debris out of 100 candidates, Fujitsu's system was able to determine a route that reduced operating time by 25% and fuel consumption by 18%.

Fujitsu will help companies and organizations to build space junk removal systems based on the results. Tokyo-based space startup Astroscale Holdings hopes to begin operating a debris removal service by 2024. Fujitsu is looking to expand into the commercial aerospace services market by partnering with companies like Astroscale.