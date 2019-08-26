ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Fujitsu takes on fintech with AI credit-scoring tool for banks

Software meant to help understaffed lenders approve small-business loans

TADATSUGU SHIMAZU, Nikkei staff writer
A Fujitsu data center: The Japanese IT company will offer a cloud-based credit-screening tool powered by artificial intelligence. (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

TOKYO -- Japanese information technology group Fujitsu will offer financial institutions a credit-scoring tool that uses artificial intelligence to screen prospective borrowers.

The Tokyo-based company envisions the cloud-based software, which will be available starting in October, being used by lenders mainly to assess small, owner-operated businesses.

Fujitsu sees a need for such tools amid a shortage of data specialists available to perform credit analysis in Japan's financial sector.

With financial technology startups proliferating, the IT-industry blue chip seeks to draw on its existing customer relationships in marketing the AI software.

Credit scores will be generated based on such information as bank and business transactions. Lenders will need prospective borrowers' consent to use such data.

Fujitsu has yet to decide on pricing for the tool but envisions offering both flat-rate and performance-based plans. The latter would let Fujitsu receive compensation if the tool leads to an approved loan.

