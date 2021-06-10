ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Funds double down on digitalizing Indonesia mom-and-pop shops

BukuWarung bags $60 million from Peter Thiel and SoftBank-affiliated investors

Indonesian digital bookkeeping services provider BukuWarung is receiving attention from global investors. (Photo by Yuki Kohara) 
SHOTARO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Global investors are intensifying bets that the digitalization of Indonesia's mom-and-pop stores is the country's next big growth sector.

BukuWarung, an Indonesian startup that provides services such as digital bookkeeping and enabling digital payments for warung -- the local equivalent of mom and pop stores -- said on Thursday it has raised $60 million in Series A funding from global investors.

The infusion comes after direct rival BukuKas said in mid-May that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round.

Warung sell consumer products like instant coffee, snacks and cigarettes, and are vital to daily life, especially in smaller cities yet to be penetrated by modern retail outlets.

The two deals indicate global investors see the modernization through digital technology of Indonesia's 3.5 million warung as the next frontier in the archipelagic nation's booming tech scene, which is expected to be worth $124 billion in 2025.

Part of the allure for investors is that warung are more prevalent in rural areas and smaller cities, which are often digital laggards. That means startups operating in the sector have more room to grow far away from the ultracompetitive tech scene in places like the capital Jakarta.

"Small businesses are central to Indonesia's economy and culture, yet they are forced to use products which don't cater to their needs," said James Fitzgerald, founding partner of Valar Ventures, which led BukuWarung's funding round.

BukuWarung "close[s] the digital gap for millions of merchants across Indonesia, and lead[s] the charge towards a digital infrastructure that is more comprehensive and accessible," he added.

It marks the first investment in an Indonesian company by Valar Ventures, which was co-founded by famed Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel and suggests that the early investor in Facebook may increasingly be eyeing opportunities in Indonesia.

Bridgetown Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, backed by Thiel and Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, is said to be in talks with Indonesian travel startup Traveloka for a U.S. listing of the travel reservation company.

BukuWarung also said it received funding from other investors including partners at SoftBank's Vision Fund in what it described as "the largest Series A round raised by an MSME player globally," referring to micro, small and medium enterprises.

Yet, despite increasing investor interest, some have questioned whether such startups can ever be profitable. Subscriptions to their services could be too much of a burden on small businesses, while there is little money to be made from charging transaction fees on warung sales. Most of the shops make less than $70 in daily sales, according to research company Redseer.

And while competition is not an issue now, it may become one. Indonesia's largest and better funded tech companies including Gojek and Tokopedia -- which merged into GoTo -- and Bukalapak are all actively engaged in the warung digitalization, as is Singapore-based Grab, which counts Indonesia as its biggest market.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more