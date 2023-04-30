G-7 ministers agree to 'five principles' for assessing AI risks

TOKYO -- The Group of Seven leading industrialized nations will call for the creation of international standards for assessing the risks associated with generative artificial intelligence at the digital and technology ministers meeting that opened Saturday to promote the technology's prudent development.

The idea will be included in a statement to be issued at the Sunday close of the meeting, which is being held in the Japanese city of Takasaki in Gunma prefecture, as the group explores ways to curb the spread of bias and misinformation, infringement of copyrights and other harmful effects due to AI.