Generative AI must not be under control of big firms: Meta chief

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Control of the basic technologies for generative artificial intelligence should not be concentrated in the hands of a few big companies, Meta Platforms President Nick Clegg told Nikkei in a recent interview.

"The computer capacity and amount of data required to build these new generative AI large language models are so great that only a small number of companies around the world are able to build them," Clegg said. "We just don't think it is either desirable or feasible to keep the control over these technologies only in the hands of a small number of large companies."